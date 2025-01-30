American Airlines Plane Collides with Helicopter Near Reagan National Airport, 18 Dead

Washington DC: A commercial airliner beings operated by PSA for American Airlines collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, resulting in a crash into the Potomac River.





At least two bodies have been pulled from the water, and authorities are still searching for additional victims, WBAL TV reported.



The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.

According to a CNN report American Airlines Flight 5342 with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, had departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter that came out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to a US defense official.

US President Donald Trump issued a statement from the White House, expressing condolences for the victims of the crash. "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," he said.

Sources reported that the crash occurred just off the runways of Ronald Reagan National Airport, with debris scattered across the Potomac River. In response to the collision, all air traffic, including takeoffs and landings, at Reagan National was halted, according to airport officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident, stating that the PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and the Army Blackhawk helicopter collided around 9 pm local time. Emergency personnel are actively engaged in recovery operations.

American Airlines confirmed that an American Eagle flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan National was involved in the incident. The airline stated that it is aware of the reports and is offering support to those affected. Fireboats and emergency teams, including DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, have been deployed to the scene, working to manage the recovery and search efforts. The situation remains fluid, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The US Vice President JD Vance also addressed the tragic incident, calling for citizens to pray for those involved. "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now, let's hope for the best," she said.

US Senator Ted Cruz shared that fatalities had been confirmed, although the exact number was not yet known. He posted on X, "I am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities. Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway."

Law enforcement officials stated that more updates would follow once the cause of the crash has been determined. (ANI)