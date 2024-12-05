US President elect Trump nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator

Washington DC [US]: US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated the founder and CEO of integrated payments and commerce tech company Shift4, Jared Isaacman, to serve as the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Isaacman was at the helm of Shift4 for the past 25 years and had also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defence aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the US Department of Defence and its allies, Trump said on X.

"I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration," the US President-elect said.

"Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defence aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the U.S. Department of Defence and our allies," he added.

Trump further emphasised Isaacman's strong interest in space and exploration and that his experience as an astronaut and commitment to advancing the space economy would be central to leading NASA.

"Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv!" Trump said.

Following his nomination, Isaacman said that he was honoured to receive the nomination by Trump and that he was passionate about leading the US in "leading the most incredible adventure in human history."

"I am honoured to receive President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history," he said on X.

"On my last mission to space, my crew and I travelled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun. Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy," he added.

He also outlined his vision for the future of space exploration and emphasised the growth of the space economy and the potential for people to live and work in space.

He also promised to inspire future generations to dream of space, ensuring that the US would walk on the Moon and Mars.

"There will inevitably be a thriving space economy--one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilisation. I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch," Isaacman said.

"With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars, and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth. It is the honour of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA's extraordinary team to realise our shared dreams of exploration and discovery," he added.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)