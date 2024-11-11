US: Donald Trump announces Tom Homan will be his 'border czar'

Florida [US]: US President-elect Donald Trump has named Tom Homan, who was the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in his last administration will be in charge of the nation's borders.

"I am pleased to announce that the former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Sunday, as reported by CNN.

Trump during his presidential campaign against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had said that he would run the largest deportation programme in the history of the United States and vowed to deport all illegal immigrants.

The president-elect in his social media post said that there's "nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders" and that Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."

There are an estimated around 14-15 illegal immigrants in the United States.

In a recent interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," Homan was cited as saying that "families could be deported together" when asked about Trump's pledge on mass deportations.

As per a CNN report, Homan a career law enforcement officer served as the public face of the first Trump administration's aggressive efforts to step up immigration enforcement before retiring in 2018.

He served temporarily in the role from the beginning of the Trump administration, despite never being confirmed by the Senate, because he had already been the deputy in line for the job.

Homan also oversaw an immigration system that placed a record number of immigrant children in US custody. In September 2017, Homan said at a public event that his agency would arrest undocumented people who came forward to care for the children, something previous administrations avoided.

—ANI