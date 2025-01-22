Trump Slams Bishop Budde as 'Nasty' After Her Mercy Plea During Inaugural Service

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Bishop who during her sermon for the inaugural prayer service urged him to have "mercy" on people in the US who she said are "scared now." Calling Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde "nasty and "Radical Left hard line Trump hater," Trump said that her sermon was "very boring and uninspiring" and added that she and her church "owe the public an apology."

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that Bishop Budde failed to speak about the large number of illegal migrants that entered the US and killed people.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added, "She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"



Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, during her sermon for the inaugural service on Tuesday, looked directly at Trump and urged him to have mercy as the "vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," The New York Times reported.

She said, "I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." She stated, "There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

Bishop Budde said, "The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals." She said, "I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here."

It was the direct appeal to Trump at the start of the first full day of his presidency. Her remarks came 24 hours after Trump returned back to the White House and issued several executive orders focused on transgender rights and immigration.

Donald Trump, who sat in the first row of pews in the towering Washington National Cathedral, looked down and away. US Vice President JD Vance raised his eyebrows and looked several times at his wife, Usha Vance, who kept looking at the Bishop, The New York Times reported.

When Bishop Budde finished, Trump said something to Vance, who shook his head. Members of the Trump family seemed to look at one another and they were noticeably disturbed. Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, shook his head, as per the report.

When asked on what he thought of the service, Trump responded, "I didn't think it was a good service, no."

Bishop Budde is not the only prominent clergy member to express concern over Trump's stance on immigration. Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis termed Trump's plans for mass deportations "a disgrace." (ANI)