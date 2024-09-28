'That's a lot of diamonds': Trump lends name to $100,000 watch

After already having put his name on steaks, digital trading cards and Bibles, former President Donald Trump is marketing a new product. This week, he released Trump Watches, a collection of luxury timepieces that bear his name and try to replicate his signature bling.

"Almost 200 grams of gold and more than 100 real diamonds," Trump said in a video announcing the collection, which he linked to on his social media website, Truth Social.

Trump was referring to the most expensive watch in the collection, the Trump Victory Tourbillon. The 18-karat gold model features a partly skeletonized dial and Trump's engraved signature. It has the word "Trump" on the dial where, say, "Rolex" might ordinarily appear. The price: $100,000.

"That's a lot of diamonds," Trump went on to say in the Truth Social video. "I love gold. I love diamonds. We all do."

Dressed in a blue suit and red tie and standing in front of four American flags in a wood-paneled room, Trump said, "The quality to me is very important." He then referred to the limited quantity -- only 147 of the Victory Tourbillon will be produced -- saying, "Owning one puts you in a very exclusive club."

The Trump Watch collection, which also includes the Fight Fight Fight diver model ($799 for the onyx gold tone variety; $499 for the silver gold tone), was not designed or manufactured by Trump, per a disclaimer at the bottom of the Trump Watches website. Instead, a company called TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC licensed his name and produced the watches.

Some in the watch world have cast doubt on the quality and retail price of the new timepieces, especially the Victory Tourbillon, which features a movement unfamiliar to many experts.

"Probably cost around $15,000 to $16,000 to make," Ben Cook, the creator of Ben's Watches, said in an Instagram video, suggesting a markup of at least $80,000.

Referring to a Chinese online retailer, Cook added, "Why does it look like they are AliExpress watches that were designed in about five hours?"

Still, Cook said, for around $500, the price of the lower-tier diver watches "is actually not that bad."

Adam Golden, who runs the Instagram account Mentawatches, was less kind. He posted about the watches, saying, "If anyone buys one of these ... I have a bridge to sell you."

Trump often wears shirts with long sleeves, making it hard to spot his watch, but he does have a bit of horological history. He has often appeared in public wearing an oversize square Vacheron Constantin Ultra-Fine 1968. He has also worn a Patek Philippe Ellipse and a yellow gold Rolex Day-Date -- a classic rich-guy watch.

Last month, Trump got the watch world talking when the popular streamer Adin Ross gifted him a $50,000 everose gold Rolex Day-Date during a livestreamed interview. "They're a good company," Trump remarked, ticking off famous golfers who have worn Rolexes. "Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player and Arnold Palmer and all the golf guys and all the other guys."

Trump Watches is not the first line of timepieces that Trump has marketed. In 2005, in partnership with Macy's, he released the Donald J. Trump Signature Watch Collection, which was marketed at far lower price points, topping out at $250.

Curiously, the new Trump Watches, which are available for preorder with delivery later this fall, are not being advertised as luxury timepieces but rather as "collectible items for individual enjoyment only," and each one includes a certificate signed by the president.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump seemed to be looking beyond the election in November to the holiday shopping season. "Would make a great Christmas Gift," he wrote.

Nevertheless, watch No. 1 is off-limits, even to Trump's most ardent fans. "It's mine," he said, "and that's the way I want to have it."

—International New York Times