RFK Jr.'s Nomination for Health Secretary Advances in Senate by 14-13 Vote

Washington DC: Robert F Kennedy Jr's nomination to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday by 14-13, the US Senate Finance Committee stated.

The nomination will now advance to the Senate floor, CNN reported.

In a post on X, Senate Finance Committee said, "RFK Jr.'s nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reported out of the committee by a vote of 14 to 13."

This was a party line vote. There had been some speculation that Republican Senator Bill Cassidy would vote against advancing Kennedy's nomination. Cassidy is a doctor who expressed concerns with Kennedy's views on vaccines. However, Cassidy ended up voting with his Republican colleagues, as per CNN.

In a post on X, he said he ended up voting for Kennedy.

"I've had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning. I want to thank VP JD specifically for his honest counsel. With the serious commitments I've received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes," he said.

https://x.com/SenBillCassidy/status/1886797538256113893

Kennedy was grilled by members of both parties last week during two days of Senate confirmation hearings as he attempted to downplay his history of anti-vaccine views and win over senators wary of his controversial stances, as per CNN.

Kennedy faced some of the most direct skepticism from GOP senators during the hearings for Trump's nominees. Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who practiced medicine for 30 years, acknowledged that Kennedy is now trying to downplay his anti-vaccine rhetoric despite an extensive, recorded history of his linking vaccines to autism in children, as per CNN. Kennedy Jr.'s success on advancing in the committee hinged on Cassidy's vote.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump tapped Neil Jacobs to head the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to the nomination sent to Congress, CNN reported. (ANI)