Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State in Trump Administration

Washington DC: The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Marco Rubio as the 72nd US Secretary of State in the Trump Administration on Monday (local time).

According to the official website of the US Senate, Rubio, who is the senator from Florida, won the vote by 99-0 during the 1st session of the 119th Congress.

The White House, taking to X, also confirmed his appointment as the Secretary of State.

"Congratulations to Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as Secretary of State--the first in President Trump's Cabinet. America is back and entering a golden age," the White House said.

According to the White House, Marco Rubio is the son of two hard-working immigrants from Cuba. His father worked as a banquet bartender, and his mother balanced caring for the family at home while working in a factory, as a cashier, and as a hotel maid. Rubio saw firsthand how hard work, faith, and community helped his parents achieve the American Dream.

Born in Miami, Rubio was drawn to public service in large part because of his grandfather, who saw his homeland destroyed by communism. During his 14 years in the US Senate, Rubio fought to protect the freedoms and opportunities that made America the greatest country in the history of the world. Rubio also travelled to dozens of countries, met with countless foreign leaders, and saw firsthand how America's enemies are weakening our nation.

Notably, earlier in the day, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

The 47th US President further spoke on the inflation in the country and reiterated his earlier slogan of 'drill baby drill,' which refers to his promise of drilling for oil. (ANI)