Marc Fogel Returns to U.S. After Three Years in Russian Detention

Washington DC: Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was held in Russia for over three years, returned to the United States following an 'exchange' was negotiated between Moscow and Washington.

Fogel, draped in an American flag, arrived at the White House and was greeted by US President Donald Trump, who expressed that it was "an honour to have played a small role" in securing his freedom.

"Thank you all, and I love our country, and I'm so happy to be back here. And I wish I could articulate it better," said Fogel, who appeared overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke in the Diplomatic Reception Room, as reported by CNN.

In a statement released on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that President Donald Trump, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, had successfully negotiated an exchange for Marc Fogel.

The statement also highlighted President Trump's ongoing efforts to secure the release of detained Americans globally.

The White House in a statement by NSA Mike Waltz said, "Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia. President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine."

"Since President Trump's swearing-in, he has successfully secured the release of Americans detained around the world, and President Trump will continue until all Americans being held are returned to the United States. By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership," the statement added.

The White House on X also announced the return of Fogel.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Marc Fogel is back!!! Promises made, promises kept!!!"

Meanwhile, Trump also mentioned that another American is expected to be released soon but did not provide further details. Several Americans remain detained in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard and Ksenia Karelina, who have been officially recognized as wrongfully detained.

When asked whether the release would be the start of a peace deal, Trump said, "There's good will in terms of the war" and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role.

"You could be a big part of it, actually, because it could be a big, important part of getting the war over with Ukraine. And we appreciate President Putin for what he did. He was able to pull it off for you, right," CNN reported. (ANI)