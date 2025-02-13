Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi Outside Blair House with Chants & Flags

Washington DC: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House in Washington, DC and shouted slogans - "Vande Mataram", 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and "Modi Modi." The Prime Minister is staying at Blair House during this visit to the US.

People also carried flags of India and the US and posters which said "America welcomes Narendra Modi." Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, Blair House is no ordinary guest house. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House. It is a complex of four interconnected townhouses.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This is PM Modi's first visit to the US since Trump assumed office in January for the second term.

PM Modi will meet Trump at the White House later today. Ahead of his meeting with Trump, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Upon his arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

After reaching Blair House on Wednesday (local time), where he is staying in the US, PM Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House. He shook hands with members of the Indian diaspora and waved at them.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A new chapter in the India - US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi arrives on an official working visit to Washington D.C., USA. During the visit, PM will meet @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, members of the US Cabinet & industry leaders."

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time) and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, an official statement from the White House said. (ANI)