Elon Musk enraged over US federal relief efforts over Hurrican Helene, says "blood is boiling"

North Carolina [US]: As Hurricane Helene continues to wreak havoc across multiple states in the United States, billionaire entreprenuer took to X to express his frustration over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its handling of the disaster response.

Musk in his posting said that SpaceX engineers are currently trying to deliver Starlink terminals and critical supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina and that claimed that FEMA was allegedly hindering those efforts.

"@FEMA is both failing to help AND won't let others help. This is unconscionable!!" In his post, Musk shared a video taken just hours earlier, showcasing the extent of the destruction: roads, homes, and essential utilities like electricity and water supply completely obliterated. He expressed his outrage, adding, "@FEMA wouldn't let them land to deliver critical supplies ... my blood is boiling ..."

As the storm made landfall in Florida and moved through several south-eastern states, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell affirmed the agency's preparedness to handle the catastrophic fallout from Hurricane Helene. On CBS's "Face the Nation," she stated, "We absolutely have enough resources from across the federal family."

Criswell emphasised that FEMA is just one part of a broader US federal team mobilised to support hurricane recovery efforts. However, the scale of destruction is staggering, with at least 64 confirmed fatalities and substantial infrastructure damage reported across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, Politico reported.

Criswell highlighted the historical significance of this storm, comparing its impact to past hurricanes such as Agnes in 1972, Hugo in 1989, and Ivan in 2004. She noted that North Carolina experienced particularly severe flooding, describing it as "historic."

The challenges are compounded by extensive flooding and landslides, with towns like Asheville becoming essentially cut off. "I don't know that anybody could be fully prepared for the amount of flooding and landslides that they are experiencing right now, but we have had teams in there for several days," Criswell said.

FEMA is responding by deploying search-and-rescue teams, distributing bottled water, and working to restore water systems across affected states. According to Criswell, efforts are underway to address communication disruptions, including moving Starlink satellites into the area to facilitate connectivity, reported Politico.

"We know that many healthcare systems have been impacted, and so we also have healthcare assessment teams that are assessing the hospitals," she added.

The rapid intensification of Hurricane Helene has raised alarm among experts, with Criswell explaining that climate change has resulted in increased water damage from storms. "In the past, when we would look at damage from hurricanes, it was primarily wind damage, with some water damage, but now we're seeing so much more water damage," she stated.

As recovery efforts begin, Criswell reiterated the commitment to providing resources and technical assistance to help affected states navigate the complex path to rebuilding.

—ANI