Donald Trump Named TIME's 2024 'Person of the Year': A Historic Political Comeback

New York [US]: TIME Magazine has named US President-elect Donald Trump as the 'Person of the Year', 2024.

The magazine also shared the announcement on X.

In the post, the magazine said, "Trump's political rebirth is unparalleled in American history. His first term ended in disgrace, with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was shunned by most party officials when he announced his candidacy in late 2022 amid multiple criminal investigations. Little more than a year later, Trump cleared the Republican field, clinching one of the fastest contested presidential primaries in history. He spent six weeks during the general election in a New York City courtroom, the first former President to be convicted of a crime- a fact that did little to dampen his support. An assassin's bullet missed his skull by less than an inch at a rally in Butler, Pa., in July. Over the next four months, he beat not one but two democratic opponents, swept all seven swing states, and became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. He has realigned American politics, remaking the GOP and leaving Democrats reckoning with what went awry."

In the election rallies, Trump raised key issues of importance to the American voters. These included the American economy and illegal immigration into the country amongst others.

On the front of foreign policy, Trump aims to expand the Abraham accords and broker a peace-agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the magazine noted.

During the 2020 Presidential elections, Donald Trump got over 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. This became the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020. (ANI)