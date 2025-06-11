All-party delegation was India’s united voice against terrorism: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Janata Dal(United) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday emphasised the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with MPs, who were on Operation Sindoor outreach mission, describing it as a “strong message to the world about India’s united stance against terrorism”.

His remarks followed a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, where members of various multi-party delegations, who had recently returned from official visits abroad, were invited for a detailed exchange of views.

“Yesterday, the Prime Minister called all the MPs from the seven delegations and listened to everyone. He shared his experiences from the journey along with valuable tips,” Jha said, highlighting the PM’s direct engagement with lawmakers.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that this was an all-party delegation, representing the united voice of the entire country. He sent a strong message to the world about India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism,” he added.

The delegation led by Sanjay Jha was sent to countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and was tasked with strengthening India’s diplomatic ties and projecting the country’s vision of peace and development on the global stage. According to the government, the MPs “played a crucial role in elaborating India’s commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism.”

Jha further elaborated on the delegation’s engagements abroad, noting the importance of learning from highly developed economies. “We explained that these three countries, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, are highly developed and industrialised nations with strong economies.

They receive significant investments, and many countries look up to their experiences,” he said. “We shared what we learned about their perspectives and how much they appreciate India's growth and economic development, especially as a neighbouring country. We said we don’t even want to compare ourselves but just want to be acknowledged,” the JD(U) leader added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the MPs and delegates for effectively articulating India’s vision and policies. “We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India’s voice,” he said, according to an official statement.

--IANS

rs/dpb