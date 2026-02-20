All aspects of bilateral ties will be discussed with new Bangladesh govt: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) India on Friday reiterated that it is looking forward to further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh following the formation of a new government in the neighbouring country under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.

"You would have seen that once the election happened in Bangladesh, our Prime Minister congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. On February 17, during the swearing-in ceremony, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, represented the Government of India. There, he handed over a letter from our Prime Minister to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

"He also had a bilateral meeting with the Bangladesh PM. Building on warm and historic ties between the two countries, we look forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh. We look forward to engaging with the new government and taking things forward. On the visa issue, we have conveyed our desire to build our bilateral ties. We have a new government there which has just come in, all aspects of our ties will be discussed with them," he added.

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as he represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government in Dhaka.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, Birla extended wishes to Rehman on assuming office and also invited him to visit India. The two leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of India and Bangladesh.

In a statement shared on X, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, stated, "Prime Minister, H E Tarique Rahman, conveys his greetings to India and PM Hon. Narendra Modi to the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a courtesy meet following the swearing-in of the new Government."

"Hon Speaker conveyed wishes from India and Invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh and India pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation," he added.

BNP Chairman Rahman was sworn in as the 11th Prime Minister of Bangladesh following his party’s decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary elections held last week.

