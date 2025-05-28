After successful France visit, Indian delegation arrives in Italy to present anti-terror stand

Rome, May 28 (IANS) The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Italy early on Wednesday (Indian time) following a successful visit to France, conveying India's strong anti-terror stance.

The parliamentarians were received by India's Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao on their arrival in Rome.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, arrived in Rome for wide-ranging interactions. They were received by Ambassador Vani Rao. The delegation will convey India's firm and united message against cross-border terrorism in the context of Operation Sindoor," the Indian Embassy in Rome posted on X.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In Italy also, the parliamentarians will meet several top leaders, academia, think tanks and community members to brief them about Operation Sindoor and India's 'new normal' message against terrorism.

Meanwhile, during their engagements in France, the delegation conveyed India's continuous fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, the delegation held interactions with senior journalists from leading French and international media outlets.

The conversation focused on India's firm and unwavering stance against terrorism. The delegates conveyed that India remains resolute in its efforts to counter terrorism and called for greater international solidarity on this critical global challenge.

"Following the media interaction, the delegation held meetings at the French National Assembly with Members of Parliament led by Thierry Tesson, President of the France-India Friendship Group. Later, at the French Senate, they met with Senators from the France-India Friendship Group led by Vice President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, along with members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence," the Embassy said in a statement.

Throughout the meetings, the Ravi Shankar Prasad-led MPs underlined India's deep commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"The French parliamentarians expressed strong solidarity with India's position, and support in the fight against terrorism, and reaffirmed the shared values that underpin the France-India strategic partnership," the statement added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday took to social media, mentioning the details of the interaction in Paris, in which they highlighted designated terrorists taking shelter in Pakistan and India's response following the April 22 Pahlagam terror attack.

"Today, along with my delegation colleagues, I interacted with the French media in Paris. We briefed them about India's actions against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Yesterday, we had a wonderful interaction with a think tank. We also spoke to a large number of Indians staying in Paris and other parts of France. They heard with a great degree of pain about the unfortunate tragedy of innocent Indian lives being killed in a barbaric manner, and the way India has responded. On the issue of terrorism, the whole world needs to speak in one voice," Prasad posted on X.

Prasad highlighted that there are several UN-designated terrorists in Pakistan, out of whom many were killed during India's precision strikes as a last resort. He said that the delegation conveyed India's message in "very unmistakable terms."

"This time, we have responded very conclusively with lethal power, attacking terrorist camps and their air force installations. As a result, Pakistan has asked for peace," Prasad said.

