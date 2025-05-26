After concluding successful Bahrain visit, all-party delegation led by Baijayant Panda arrives in Kuwait

Kuwait City, May 26 (IANS) After concluding a successful and productive visit to West Asian country of Bahrain, the all-Party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Jay Panda arrived in Kuwait for a two-day visit on Monday, as part of the Operation Sindoor outreach campaign, to highlight India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

Earlier, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, received the eight-member delegation led by BJP MP Panda at the airport here.

"The All-Party delegation led by Baijayant Panda arrived in Kuwait carrying India's resolute message of #ZeroTolerance and #NewNormal against terrorism to be highlighted in its engagements in Kuwait. Amb @AdarshSwaika1 received the delegation at the airport, " the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said early Monday morning in a social media post on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in another X post: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack #OperationSindoor #FightAgainstTerror #NeverForgetNeverForgive."

"The All-Party delegation led by Baijayant Panda concluded its successful Bahrain visit. India thanks its friend Bahrain for expressing solidarity in the fight against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a X post which was also shared by BJP leader Panda on his official X account.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Previously during their visit in Bahrain, the delegation interacted with several quarters of the Bahraini society to brief them on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

"India's timeless ethos of tolerance, coexistence & respect for all was at the heart of our engaging session at the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance. With our all-party delegation colleagues, we shared perspectives & reaffirmed the strong India-Bahrain bond built on shared values. #OperationSindoor," BJP leader Baijayant Panda said on Sunday in a post on X.

"India & Bahrain share a dynamic partnership, driven by mutual trust & growing cooperation across sectors. Along with my all-party delegation colleagues, had a meaningful exchange with His Excellency Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed, First Deputy Speaker, discussing ways to deepen ties & reaffirming India's firm stand against terrorism. #OperationSindoor #IndiaAgainstTerror," Panda said in another X post.

"The All-Party delegation, today, called on Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, and briefed about the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism. The delegation also put across India's position in the context of recent terror attack in India and the subsequent related developments," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a press statement on Monday on X.

"In addition, the delegation also briefed Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, and Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed, First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives. The delegation highlighted the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain added in the press statement.

"The All-Party delegation interacted with the leading Think-Tanks of the Kingdom of Bahrain namely the International Institute for Strategic Studies and King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance. In both the meetings, the delegation briefed them on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain noted in the press statement.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan's global misinformation and highlight India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

