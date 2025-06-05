African Union expresses concern on US travel ban

Addis Ababa, June 5 (IANS) The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over the potential negative impact of newly imposed travel restrictions by the United States, which affect nationals from several countries, including some in Africa.

In a statement issued Thursday, the African Union Commission (AUC) acknowledged the sovereign right of all nations to protect their borders and ensure the security of their citizens. However, it urged the United States to exercise this right in a manner that is balanced, evidence-based, and reflective of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa.

The AUC remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AUC also called on the US administration to consider adopting a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the affected countries.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to ban travel from certain countries on Wednesday evening, citing national security risks.

According to a release by the White House, the proclamation will fully ban the entry of nationals from 12 countries, namely Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

These countries were found "to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States," the release read.

The proclamation will partially restrict the entry of nationals from seven countries -- Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The travel ban is scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. next Monday.

"The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives," the White House said.

Exceptions to the ban include lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves US national interests.

During his first term, Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven countries, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. Former President Joe Biden reversed the ban in 2021.

--IANS

int/as