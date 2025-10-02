African executives push for tourism digitisation to spur growth

Nairobi, Oct 2 (IANS) Tourism players across Africa should leverage digital tools to transform the sector, boosting its growth and competitiveness, senior officials said at the 15th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo underway in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

According to the executives, emerging technologies such as big data, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence (AI) have revolutionised the tourism and travel sector, delivering benefits for investors and clients.

Clara Chinwe Okoro, founder and chief operating officer of My Beautiful Africa, a travel technology company based in Nigeria, said Africa is gradually becoming a destination for tech-savvy tourists, necessitating the urgency to automate the sector, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Connectivity is not only easing bookings but also improving travellers' experience at various destinations across the continent. We can also leverage digital tools to showcase our scenic attractions," Okoro said.

Kalkidan Mulugeta, co-founder of ClearSkies Technology, a technology firm based in Ethiopia, stressed that digital tools have the potential to make Africa's tourism more resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive.

Mulugeta urged investors to utilise cyberspace to market new products, automate booking and payment systems, while prioritising data security for travellers.

He added that the adoption of new technologies such as drones and AI will enable tourism stakeholders to reduce their carbon footprint, curb waste, and build resilient brands.

Francis Muriithi, group head of technology governance and assurance at Kenya Commercial Bank Group, said investors in Africa's tourism sector can leverage advanced digital tools to gain insight into travellers' preferences.

Muriithi called for scaling up digital payments across the continent alongside the rollout of micro-insurance products to shield the sector from weather-related shocks.

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo, which runs until Friday, brings together over 6,500 delegates from 40 countries across the globe, including senior policymakers and investors in the tourism sector.

The three-day event, under the theme "Magical Kenya: Unlocking Africa's Potential through Sustainable Tourism," features panel discussions, business matchmaking, and exhibitions.

