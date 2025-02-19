Activists Rally in Taipei for Tibetan Freedom in 'Cycling for Free Tibet' Campaign

Taipei: Activists and supporters came together today for the third round of the "Cycling for a Free Tibet" campaign in a display of solidarity for Tibet and Hong Kong.

To draw attention to human rights abuses committed under Chinese control, the Tibet Taiwan Human Rights Alliance organized the event, which saw riders ride around significant Taipei locales.

The ride started at 228 Peace Park following a group briefing at the park's entrance at 9:30 am (local time). Following a predetermined path, cyclists travelled along Zhongshan South Road, Nanjing West Road, and Chongqing North Road. They stopped at Ximen MRT Station Exit 6 and Zhongshan MRT Station Exit 3 for brief talks and the distribution of awareness materials. Participants once more expressed their support for Tibetan freedom as the event came to a close at Liberty Square.

This year's ride commemorates the 310th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese control. Tashi Tsering, the current Secretary General of the Tibet-Taiwan Human Rights Network, started "Cycling for a Free Tibet" in 2011. It has been an annual campaign since 2015, raising awareness of the demand for human rights and Tibetan self-determination in the run-up to March 10.

The ride was supported by several human rights organizations, including the Taiwan Human Rights Promotion Association, the International Tibet Network, the Hong Kong Border Town Youth, and the Taiwan Free Tibet Student Union. With flags in hand and slogans of "Free Tibet" and "Tibet Belongs to Tibetans," the participants hoped to raise awareness and rally support for their cause.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a unique cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The Seventeen Articles of Agreement, signed under duress in 1951, led to China's imposition of its rule, which stripped Tibet of its autonomy. On March 10, 1959, a massive protest against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently repressed, forcing the Dalai Lama into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's long journey in exile. (ANI)