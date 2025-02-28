5.5 Magnitude Nepal Earthquake Sends Tremors Through Bihar, Bengal

Muzaffarpur: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Nepal in the early hours of Friday, and tremors were also felt in parts of Bihar and West Bengal.

The early morning jolt sent people rushing outside of their houses.

Tremors were also felt in the border regions of Tibet and China

A resident from Muzaffarpur shared his experience with ANI: "I was asleep when I felt the bed shaking, and the fan was shaking, too. We were scared and immediately rushed out of the house," said the Rambabu Chaudhary.

Another local, Saurav Singh, said that the tremors woke him up. "I felt everything shaking: bed, fan, and even the windows. I called up my mother and brother and told them to be alert," he said.

Tremors were also felt in Bihar's Samastipur district as Suhani Yadav described, "We were asleep when we suddenly felt the tremors. We were scared and rushed out of the house."

People from West Bengal's Siliguri also felt the earthquake.

Tarun Chaudhary, a resident of Siliguri, said, "I was asleep, my wife woke me up. We felt tremors. We woke up our children. All of us were scared...We saw that everyone in the colony had woken up...There was no damage last night, I will check it now again."

Another local, Abhiman Roy, said, "I felt the tremors late in the night...We were a little scared. But now there is no problem...There was no physical impact."

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk District in the Central Region of the Himalayan nation.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, but local authorities are currently assessing the situation in the affected regions.

Officials have advised residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks. (ANI)