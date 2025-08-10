536 people killed in accidents in Karachi in 2025

Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) As many as 536 people have been killed in traffic accidents in Pakistan's Karachi so far in 2025. Among those deceased, 60 deaths occurred in accidents involving trucks, the police said on Sunday.

Numerous traffic accidents have occurred in Karachi in the ongoing year, frequently leading to deaths, which has resulted in enraged people setting fire to the vehicles involved in the incident on many occasions, Pakistani daily The News International reported.

Elaborating on accident-related statistics, the police said 25 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2025, where buses were involved, 11 people were killed in accidents involving minibuses, six involving coaches, while 48 people lost their lives in accidents involving trailers.

Meanwhile, 44 people were killed in accidents involving water tankers, 20 people involving dumpers, while six people were killed in accidents involving oil tankers. Furthermore, 15 people died in collisions of vans, five in jeeps and 58 in accidents involving car collisions, according to police.

The accidents involving high-speed dumper trucks have caused the deaths of several people and injured others in recent months, prompting authorities to announce various safety measures. This alarming frequency of accidents has sparked calls for stricter implementation of existing traffic laws and significant improvements to the city's road infrastructure to stop further tragedies.

On Sunday, two siblings were killed in an accident at the Rashid Minhas Road, after which an angry mob set fire to at least seven dumpers. The deceased were identified as Mahnoor, 22, and her younger brother, Ahmed Raza, 14. The accident took place in the night between Saturday and Sunday in Karachi's Federal B Area, where the truck ran over the motorcycle, Geo News reported.

Addressing reporters, SP Gulberg Iqbal Shaikh said that a father, along with his son and daughter, were travelling on the motorcycle at the time of the accident. According to the officer, the residents assaulted the dumper truck driver before he was taken into custody in an injured state. He further stated that all three people were injured, but the siblings succumbed.

