4th India-Central Asia Dialogue begins in New Delhi; EAM Jaishankar receives his counterparts

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday welcomed the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in New Delhi for the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, as India continues to put a strong foot forward in enhancing anti-terror and de-radicalisation partnerships across the region.

“4th India-Central Asia Dialogue begins in Delhi. EAM S Jaishankar warmly welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev of Kyrgyzstan and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan,” spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar took to social media as he hosted the five Central Asian foreign ministers, stating “With Central Asian colleagues at the start of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue.”

After attending the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Friday, the Central Asian Ministers will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening before wrapping up their India visit.

During the fourth edition of the dialogue on Friday, the ministers will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with a particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation. They will also share perspectives on challenges to regional security and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“India and Central Asia, in each other’s 'Extended Neighbourhood', enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia-old cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The first India-Central Summit held virtually in January 2022 and the mechanism of India-Central Asia Dialogue, at the level of Foreign Ministers, have taken this relationship substantially forward,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Asian Foreign Ministers participated in the India-Central Asia Business Council

Addressing the Business Council meeting in the national capital, EAM Jaishankar urged the India-Central Asia Business Council to recommend a roadmap for further deepening of India-Central Asia ties in trade, economy, and investment.

He highlighted three broad objectives for strengthening the economic partnership.

“Delighted to join my fellow Foreign Ministers from Central Asia this evening at the India-Central Asia Business Council. In an uncertain world, the three broad objectives for our economic partnership are to deepen existing cooperation, diversify our trade basket and introduce sustainability and predictability in our economic interactions. Highlighted digital economy & innovation, financial services, healthcare & pharma, connectivity and streamlined transit as solutions to achieve them,” EAM posted on X.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in January 2019 in Samarkand, serves as a key platform for strengthening ties between India and Central Asia. The second meeting took place virtually in October 2020 and focussed on regional security, counter-terrorism, and infrastructure development. The third meeting was held in New Delhi in December 2021 and emphasised connectivity to further deepen the ties between India and Central Asia.

