45 nations join Melania’s tech alliance

Washington, March 25 (IANS) First Lady Melania Trump launched a new global coalition bringing together 45 countries and major technology companies, calling for a coordinated push to expand access to education and technology for children worldwide.

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Addressing the inaugural “Fostering the Future Together” summit at the US Department of State, she said, “As people we dream. As leaders we progress. As nations we will build. Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance—this bond—to positively impact the progress of our children.”

The two-day summit brings together international leaders, first spouses, and major tech firms to collaborate on expanding educational tools and strengthening protections for children in digital environments.

“Our coalition’s mission is to empower children by providing greater access to technology and education. This is a historic moment in time,” the First Lady said.

In her address, the First Lady outlined a roadmap focused on creating innovative learning programmes, advocating supportive education policies, sponsoring tech-focused legislation, and building partnerships between governments and the private sector.

“Our shared vision prioritises children above political philosophy, geographical borders, and local prejudices,” she said, urging members to commit to “hosting a regional meeting, conduct a research study, advance new partnerships, collaborate with another member nation.”

The summit is structured around four key areas: EdTech tools, artificial intelligence in education, online safety and digital literacy.

She also highlighted the participation of major American technology companies, underscoring the role of industry in shaping the initiative. “Never before have so many tech visionaries stood before such a large global audience of leaders in the State Department and the White House over a two-day period,” she said.

She cited companies including OpenAI, Palantir, xAI, Google, Meta, Adobe, Microsoft and Zoom, calling the gathering “unprecedented.”

“This room is filled with extraordinary human capital. Leaders, harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies,” she said.

The coalition’s platform, she added, would act as a “capability multiplier,” anchored in artificial intelligence, education and global leadership.

“Our key driver: to cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world,” Trump said, stressing the need for “concrete initiatives that equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need.”

The First Lady said the summit marks “only the beginning” of a broader global effort. “Together, let’s invest, expand access, and create opportunities for education and technology,” she said.

Day one of the summit marks the first large in-person gathering of the coalition since its launch during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025. The discussions will continue at the White House on Wednesday.

The initiative reflects growing global focus on digital education and safe online environments for children, as governments and companies grapple with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and digital platforms in classrooms.

In recent years, policymakers across countries have pushed for stronger safeguards for children online, while also expanding access to digital learning tools. The involvement of major technology firms signals an increasing reliance on public-private partnerships to scale education solutions globally.

--IANS

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