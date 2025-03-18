4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tajikistan, Aftershocks Possible

Dushanbe [Tajiskistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tajikistan, the National Center of Seismology reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 26.2 km, raising the possibility of aftershocks. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 26.2km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 18/03/2025 20:28:06 IST, Lat: 36.90 N, Long: 71.72 E, Depth: 26.2 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the statement said.

Earlier on March 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/03/2025 14:34:48 IST, Lat: 37.98 N, Long: 72.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated.

On March 2, another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the region in late night. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 02/03/2025 23:37:01 IST, Lat: 38.03 N, Long: 73.12 E, Depth: 92 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS stated. Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forest with mountainous and riverine terrain which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation.

As per the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, climate change is exacerbating Tajikistan's vulnerabilities, given that 30 per cent of glaciers are predicted to disappear by 2050. Tajikistan also remains one of the most isolated countries in the world - a situation made worse by landslides, debris flows and floods that can render bridges unsafe and roads impassable and, through time, weaken the flood defenses which protect its most exposed communities. Over and above this chronic challenge is the threat of rare but potentially devastating earthquakes, with more than 60 per cent of the country located in zones of high seismic risk. (ANI)