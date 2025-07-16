33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

Quetta, July 16 (IANS) A human rights organisation on Wednesday revealed that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings and 84 of forced disappearances were documented across Pakistan's Balochistan in the month of June.

Students, poets, farmers, and activists were among those victims of the extrajudicial killings and were targeted for speaking out and seeking justice.

Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the Pakistani Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and "state-backed death squads" are involved in "systematic abductions, torture, and executions."

In its report titled 'Balochistan Human Rights Report – June 2025', Paank revealed the alarming human rights violations taking place in the province, particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The documented cases, according to Paank, point to a clear pattern of state repression, where individuals are detained without cause and, in many instances, "unlawfully killed by Pakistani forces."

"In June 2025, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad. The districts of Kech and Mastung recorded the highest number of disappearances," read a statement issued by Paank.

The statistics presented in the report revealed that, in June this year, 84 cases of disappearances were reported in 14 districts, 32 individuals were subjected to mental and physical abuse, and 33 people became the victims of extrajudicial killings.

Sharing the details, the leading human rights body mentioned Zeeshan Baloch, aged 21, who was abducted and killed while demanding the recovery of his disappeared father.

Kamran Jattak, a tribal elder, was shot dead after condemning the abduction of Asma Jattak. Aman Ullah Baloch took his own life after facing ongoing threats and psychological torture from military personnel, according to Paank.

It further mentioned Haider Ali and Soubat Marri, who were killed in "staged operations falsely framed as anti-militant actions."

"These cases reflect a deliberate campaign to silence dissent and instil fear, underscoring an escalating human rights crisis in Balochistan," Paank stated.

The rights body also highlighted the recent case of Muneer Ahmad, who was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army during a midnight raid at his home in the Panjghur district on July 13.

He was previously "forcibly disappeared" in 2017 by the Pakistan Army and held for 19 months.

Paank said that it strongly condemns the "repeated act of enforced disappearance and holds state forces accountable for the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan."

The rights body asserted that "extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces" in Balochistan continue without pause.

It further stated that the military is reportedly "detaining and killing individuals" without any legal process, often for unknown reasons, while these actions reflect a "disturbing trend of unchecked violence by state authorities."

