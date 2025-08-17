3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at New York club

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) Three people were killed and another eight injured in an overnight shooting at a club in New York's Brooklyn early on Sunday, reports said.

The shooting took place at the "Taste Of The City Lounge" in the Crown Heights neighbourhood, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a news conference, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Tisch said there were multiple shooters involved, adding that police were still investigating and nobody was in custody.

Those wounded in the shooting are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

"It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said.

Last week, three people were injured in a shooting at Times Square, said the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

All the injured were hospitalised and in stable condition, said an NYPD spokesperson. A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in the city's heavily touristed district.

Videos on social media show people running away from the scene after the shooting, while the police were surrounding a vehicle and attending to the wounded lying on the ground.

The incident came days after July's deadly shooting in a Manhattan office tower, which left four people dead.

On July 28, a gunman killed four people and injured six others before shooting himself dead inside an office building in Manhattan.

The 27-year-old gunman named Shane Tamura opened fire at around 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) and died from "an apparently self-inflicted injury," CNN reported. The information was later confirmed by Mayor Eric Adams.

One of the victims was an off-duty New York Police Department officer, while the other three were civilians, local media reported.

