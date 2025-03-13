3 earthquakes in single day jolt Tibet

Tibet: Three earthquakes jolted Tibet on Thursday according to National Center for Seismology.

The latest one in the series was an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale, as per NCS.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 13/03/2025 14:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.96 N, Long: 87.48 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Another earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter Scale occurred earlier in the day in Tibet.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/03/2025 08:28:56 IST, Lat: 28.37 N, Long: 87.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated.

The third earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in the wee hours of Thursday.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 13/03/2025 01:42:25 IST, Lat: 28.09 N, Long: 87.65 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," as per NCS.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, noted Al Jazeera.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera. (ANI)