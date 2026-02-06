2nd round of Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE with prisoner swap deal, key differences unresolved

Abu Dhabi, Feb 6 (IANS) The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded with both sides agreeing to a large-scale prisoner exchange but failing to achieve substantive breakthroughs on core issues such as territorial arrangements and a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine, the talks were conducted trilaterally before moving to group consultations. Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said the Ukrainian delegation sought a "dignified and lasting peace," without disclosing specific outcomes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks ended on Thursday with no joint political or security statement, underscoring persistent differences between Russia and Ukraine on key matters, including territorial disputes, ceasefire arrangements, and security guarantees.

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said representatives from the three countries reached a consensus on a prisoner swap, describing the discussions as "specific and constructive." He added, however, that greater efforts would be required to advance a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

Following the talks, Russia and Ukraine conducted their first large-scale prisoner exchange in nearly five months, with each side returning 157 detainees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said those released included both military personnel and civilians.

In a statement issued earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed cooperation between Russia and Ukraine on the prisoner exchange, saying it demonstrated the UAE's role as a reliable mediator in easing the crisis and promoting constructive dialogue.

No timetable or arrangements for a next round of talks were announced, highlighting continued uncertainty in the political settlement process.

Zelensky said Thursday that the next peace talks with the delegations of the US and Russia will be held soon. "Further meetings are planned in the near future, likely in the United States," Zelensky said in his evening address.

