22 injured in tram collision in Moscow

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) A collision between two trams in Russian capital Moscow left 22 people injured, the capital's traffic police said on Sunday.

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"Seventeen people were injured in the traffic accident, including five children," it said in a statement.

The accident occurred on Vodnikov Street, and officers were working at the site after the road to the city centre was blocked, the police said.

On Sunday morning, two trams collided on the backup of Volokolamsk Highway, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, one of the "Vityaz-M" trains derailed at the exit from the overpass due to a technical malfunction, after which an oncoming car crashed into it.

As a result of the accident, 22 people were injured, including five children, according to the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate.

One of the drivers was trapped in the cabin -- rescuers had to unblock him.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance, said Dmitry Bochkov, a representative of the Moscow Metro.

He also noted that an experienced driver with 23 years of experience was driving the car.

Both drivers underwent a pre-trip inspection.

A special commission has been created to investigate the causes of the accident.

The Vityaz-M tram (model 71-931M) is a three-section low-floor car created by PK Transport Systems.

Wagons of this model were launched on Moscow route No. 17 back in 2017.

The tram is equipped with six electric motors with a total power of 432 kW, which allows it to accelerate to 40 km/h in 14 seconds.

If necessary, the car is able to travel up to 1500 metre on batteries -- for example, in the event of a power outage in the contact network.

The minimum radius of passable curves is 14 metre.

In August 2025, one person was killed and 16 others were injured after a bus carrying tourists collided with a freight train at a railroad crossing in the Lodeynopolsky district of the Leningrad region in Russia, according to the regional administration.

"According to the Leningrad Region Health Committee, as a result of a collision between a bus and a freight train at a crossing in the Lodeynopolsky district, one person died and 16 passengers were injured," TASS quoted the regional administration's press service report as saying.

--IANS

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