22 Injured in Clashes Between BNP Factions in Shyamnagar Despite Section 144

Dhaka: At least 22 people, including police officers and security personnel, were injured in clashes between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Bangladesh's Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira District on Wednesday, despite Section 144 being imposed by authorities, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the conflict occurred in the Ismailpur area of Shyamnagar after tensions escalated between the two groups. The clash followed the organisation of a rally by the leaders of the newly formed Shyamnagar BNP committee, which prompted members of the dissolved committee to take measures to prevent the event. Fearing further violence, the Upazila administration imposed Section 144 in the area.

However, when the procession led by Solaiman Kabir, former acting general secretary of the Upazila BNP, was heading toward Shyamnagar town, a stick was thrown, sparking a clash between the two factions, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Roni Khatun and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abdullah Al Rifat attempted to intervene with the help of police and security personnel, but the violence continued, resulting in 22 injuries.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the injured included Shyamnagar police station's officer in charge, Humayun Kabir; security personnel, Saiful Islam; and several BNP activists.

Solaiman Kabir claimed that his supporters had been attacked on January 19 and 20, which led to their protest march. He accused leaders of the dissolved committee, along with Awami League activists, of attacking his group, causing multiple injuries. Kabir also accused Abdul Alim, district BNP member secretary, of inciting the violence and declared him "undesirable" in the upazila, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, according to Dhaka Tribune, Ashik-e-Elahi Munna, the joint general secretary of the dissolved committee, alleged that Solaiman and his supporters were trying to disrupt a 31-point meeting organised by the Chhatra Dal (Student Wing) of BNP in Shyamnagar. Munna claimed that under the direction of district BNP convener Iftikhar Ali, Solaiman and his group attacked his house with the help of Awami League supporters.

Abdul Wahed, president of the dissolved Upazila BNP committee, called for an investigation into the clashes and demanded justice. (ANI)