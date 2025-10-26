2 Slovenian ministers quit after deadly attack linked to Roma community tensions

Ljubljana, Oct 27 (IANS) Two Slovenian Ministers resigned following the death of a 48-year-old man who was attacked in southeastern Slovenia, in an incident that has reignited debate over social inclusion and security policies concerning the country's Roma community.

Slovenian Interior Minister Bostjan Poklukar and Justice Minister Andreja Katic tendered their resignations on Sunday, nearly hours after the victim, assaulted in front of a bar in the city of Novo Mesto on Saturday, died in hospital.

Prime Minister Robert Golob accepted their resignations.

The resignations come only months before Slovenia's general election scheduled for March.

According to police, a 20-year-old man from the local Roma community has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

The Roma people are recognised as a national minority in Slovenia, numbering between 7,000 and 12,000, about 0.4 per cent of the population. They mostly live in the country's southeast and northeast regions.

Despite legal protection under the 2007 Roma Community Act, many Roma settlements remain informal and face poor living conditions, limited access to education, and high unemployment.

Some areas lack adequate infrastructure such as running water and electricity.

The attack and the subsequent resignations have sparked a nationwide debate about public safety, social integration, and government accountability.

Janez Jansa, head of the Opposition center-right Slovenian Democratic Party, urged Golob to step down.

Golob rejected the call, saying the government would soon propose legislative amendments to strengthen security and improve living conditions in vulnerable communities.

"This violent event proves the Roma problem we've been warning about for a long time is worsening, and the state institutions have failed to take measures despite the gravity of the situation," Novo Mesto's Mayor Gregor Macedoni said in an online statement.

Macedoni also called an emergency meeting of local authorities and a demonstration for Tuesday afternoon to demand government measures to ensure security in the region.

Golob said the government would send additional police units to the Novo Mesto area and announced legal measures "that in the past we could not have imagined" but did not give more details.

Analysts said the incident underscores long-standing challenges in integrating the Roma community into Slovenia's social and economic fabric.

While the government has invested in education and employment initiatives, progress has been slow due to persistent marginalization and community mistrust.

