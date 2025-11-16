2 killed after bus accident in Russia's Belgorod

Moscow, Nov 16 (IANS) Two people were killed and six others injured after a bus lost control and crashed into trees in Russia's Belgorod region on Sunday, local authorities said.

The regional State Automobile Inspectorate said the accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. Moscow time near the village of Malobykovo on a section of federal highway.

According to preliminary information, the bus carrying workers and a grain truck lost control while passing each other, causing both vehicles to veer off the road.

The bus struck several trees, and the truck overturned.

The driver and one passenger of the bus died at the spot, while six other passengers were taken to hospital for examination, the inspectorate said, adding that further investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, seven people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger minibus collided with a truck in Russia's Perm region, TASS news agency reported on November 14, citing regional emergency services.

The accident occurred at the 55th km of the R-243 Kostroma-Sharya-Kirov-Perm road, and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Preliminary findings indicate the minibus veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into the heavy truck, according to the regional investigative committee.

A minor was among the dead, the committee said, adding that a criminal case has been opened.

On November 6, local authorities said five people were killed and five others injured in a car collision in Russia's Tuva Republic.

According to the regional Internal Affairs Ministry, the crash occurred at around 1:10 p.m. local time at the 840 km mark on the R-257 Yenisei highway.

Two of the injured were taken to the intensive care unit of the hospital, while the three others received medical assistance, the Ministry said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the driver of a multi-purpose vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another car.

A further investigation is underway.

--IANS

int/akl/khz