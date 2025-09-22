17 rescued as floods ravage Turkey's Black Sea region

Istanbul, Sep 22 (IANS) Seventeen people stranded by severe flooding in Turkey's northern Black Sea region were rescued by military helicopters on Monday, authorities said, as heavy rains caused widespread damage in the area.

Since Saturday, the floods have triggered landslides and inundations that have collapsed roads and bridges across Rize, Giresun, Artvin, and Trabzon provinces, leaving many residents stranded and prompting large-scale rescue operations.

Two helicopters from the Land Forces Command and one from the Air Forces Command were dispatched to Rize, successfully evacuating all 17 residents, the Ministry of National Defence announced, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities said access to Rize's highland plateaus is now being maintained by helicopter following the floods. Local media reported that riverside bungalows -- a popular attraction for tourists seeking scenic views -- were swept away by the floodwaters.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said 14 million liras (about 338,000 US dollars) in emergency funds have been allocated to Rize, adding that 1,428 personnel, supported by 567 pieces of machinery and equipment, remain engaged in response and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, other parts of Turkey are experiencing the opposite extreme -- severe drought -- with national rainfall plunging far below long-term averages and threatening water supplies and agriculture.

According to data released Monday by the State Meteorological Service, Turkey received 401.1 kilogrammes of rainfall per square metre between October 2024 and August 2025 -- 27 per cent below the long-term average and 29 per cent lower than the same period last year -- marking the lowest national rainfall in 52 years.

The decline has been most pronounced in Southeastern Anatolia, where precipitation dropped more than 53 per cent below seasonal norms. The Mediterranean region recorded its driest year in 51 years, while the Marmara and Aegean regions saw their lowest rainfall in 18 years. In the capital Ankara, this water year was the driest in 47 years. Only parts of the Black Sea region reported above-average rainfall.

--IANS

/as