17 people killed, 56 others injured in roof collapse incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, March 30 (IANS) At least 17 people, including 14 children, were killed and 56 others were injured after heavy rains caused roof and wall collapse in several areas of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March 25, according to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report on Monday, local media reported.

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The highest number of casualties was reported in Bannu, with eight deaths, including seven children and one woman, while 42 others were injured.

As many as five people, including four children, died in Abbottabad, while two fatalities were reported in Kohat, one in North Waziristan and one woman was killed in Battagram, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, 11 houses were damaged in the rains, with five of them in Bannu. Several incidents of roof collapse were reported in Bannu. A roof collapsed in Dad Kachlot, killing three children - nine-year-old Asif, six-year-old Umrah, and three-year-old Javeria.

Two people were killed, and 39 others were injured in Kotka Ghulam Qadir after the roof of a veranda at a community centre collapsed.

Two children were killed in Mama Kheil after a house wall collapsed. A woman was killed after the roof of a room in Shamdi Khel.

Two children were killed after a room's roof in Kohat's Gumbat collapsed during heavy rain.

Five people were killed after the roof of a room in Khaitar Hajiya Gali of Havelian tehsil in Abbottabad collapsed.

PDMA officials continue to monitor the situation as rescue and relief operations are being conducted across the affected districts. Officials have ordered local administrations in the affected districts to ensure swift distribution of relief goods, The Express Tribune reported.

Two children were injured in Lakki Marwat after a roof collapsed in the Serai Noorung. Rescue teams retrieved them from the debris and rushed them to a hospital.

Two men and two women were injured after a house roof collapsed in Nowshera. Rescue 1122 teams rescued all the injured people and took them to a hospital.

--IANS

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