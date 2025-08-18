10 killed, dozens missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria

Abuja, Aug 18 (IANS) At least 10 bodies have been recovered while dozens of others are still missing after a passenger boat carrying about 50 people capsized in Nigeria's northern state of Sokoto, local authorities said Monday.

Aminu Liman Bodinga, head of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua news agency via telephone that at least 10 people had been rescued following the mishap on Sunday afternoon in the Goronyo local government area.

The wooden boat was heading to a local market in Goronyo when the tragedy occurred. "This might have been caused by overloading," Bodinga said, citing preliminary investigation, Xinhua reported.

Late Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement that more than 40 people were missing. Rescuers, including local divers and volunteers, have joined the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, often due to overloading, poor safety practices, and bad weather.

Earlier in May, nine people died, one was missing, and 70 were injured after four tourist boats capsized due to sudden gales on a river in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou province, according to state media.

A total of 84 people fell into the water following the accident. Speaking to Chinese media Red Star News, tourists who were on-site during the accident said that there was a sudden rainstorm accompanied by hail, thunder, and strong winds.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to search for those who fell into the water and treat the injured after the boats capsized.

The Chinese provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders, including police, firefighters, and medical personnel, to coordinate rescue efforts.

The other passengers on the boat reported a sudden shift in the weather, featuring intense rainfall and a fog hovering over the water's surface.

Earlier in December, eight people died after a boat capsized in Guizhou province.

