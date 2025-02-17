Vicky Kaushal Prays at Babulnath Temple for 'Chhaava' Success

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Monday to seek blessings for the success of his latest film, 'Chhaava'.

Accompanied by security officials, Vicky was dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama as he offered prayers at the temple.

After seeking Lord Shiva's blessings, Vicky interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them.

The actor's visit to the temple comes as 'Chhaava' continues to be a hit at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the news. "'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs 100 cr mark..."

'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal impresses audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Vicky said.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)