Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat

Somnath: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday.

"Shree Somnath Mahadev Temple is a center of faith as well as a unique symbol of glorious Sanatan tradition. Today, I worshiped at First Jyotirlinga Lord Shri Somnath Mahadev and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the countrymen," Shah posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various developmental works in Navsari, Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of International Women's Day, he expressed his gratitude for the love, affection, and blessings from the mothers, sisters, and daughters present in large numbers, extending his best wishes to all the women of the country on this special day.

The Prime Minister highlighted the launch of two schemes, G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income), today in Gujarat.

He also mentioned that funds from various schemes have been directly transferred to women's bank accounts and congratulated everyone on this achievement.

PM Modi mentioned that today was dedicated to women, expressed his gratitude to all, and proudly stated that he considers himself the wealthiest person in the world, not in terms of money but because of the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters, and daughters.

"These blessings are my greatest strength, capital, and protective shield", he emphasised.

Underlining the increasing opportunities for women at various levels of society, government, and large institutions, the Prime Minister remarked, "women are excelling in every sector, be it politics, sports, judiciary, or police".

PM Modi noted that since 2014, women's participation in important positions has increased significantly, mentioning that the central government has seen the highest number of female ministers, and the presence of women in Parliament has also risen. (ANI)