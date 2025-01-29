Uttarakhand Launches Toll-Free Helplines for Mahakumbh Devotees in Prayagraj

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Wednesday released toll-free numbers to assist its citizens attending the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In a post on X, the office of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "In continuation of the instructions of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji, toll-free numbers have been issued by the state government for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Bath to assist the people of Uttarakhand."

"People who have gone to Maha Kumbh from the state can get any kind of help by calling toll-free numbers--1070, 8218867005, and 90584 41404," the post further reads.

Meanwhile, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that the police are looking into the causes of the stampede-like situation that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vaibhav Krishna said that Amrit Snan is about to begin and police and administration will assist all the akharas in completing their traditional processions.

"Amrit Snan is about to begin... Everything will be carried out traditionally... The police and administration will assist all the Akharas in their traditional processions... The situation is under control. We are looking into the causes of this morning's incident. It happened because of a huge rush of devotees. More than 10 crore devotees are expected to arrive," DIG said.

SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to... Amrit Snan will soon begin... All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made... Many ghats have been developed and people are easily taking a dip in those ghats... I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries..."

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Meanwhile, after a brief halt following the incident, saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

42.4 million devotees have already taken holy dip at Triveni till 12 pm. (ANI)