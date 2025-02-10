Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his family, visited Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 on Monday morning.

CM Dhami was accompanied by his wife, mother, and son for the sacred ritual.

After completing the holy dip, Dhami also fed birds at Triveni Sangam.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling himself "fortunate" to visit and take a holy dip.

He also reiterated that preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar are already underway.

"People from all over the world are coming here for a holy dip of faith... I consider myself fortunate to be able to come here. The Kumbh of 2027 will be in Haridwar, and we have already started preparations for it," the Uttarakhand CM said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttarakhand CM inspected the Uttarakhand Mandapam set up for Mahakumbh 2025, during which he met pilgrims staying at Uttarakhand Mandapam and enquired about their well-being.

Notably, under his directives, the Uttarakhand government has established this facility at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, an official statement stated.

Earlier, CM Dhami reviewed the accommodation and food arrangements being provided for pilgrims from Uttarakhand. He highlighted that the Uttarakhand Mandapam serves as a platform for devotees from across the country and the world to experience the culture of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami also attended the 'Samnata Ke Saath Samrasata' program along with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri and Parmarth Niketan Chief Chidanand Saraswati.

CM Dhami participated in the Gyan Mahakumbh "Indian Education: National Concept" program organised at Mahakumbh.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

MahaKumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)