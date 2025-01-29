Rahul Gandhi Blames UP Govt Mismanagement for Maha Kumbh Stampede Tragedy

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh and blamed the Uttar Pradesh government mismanagement and focus on VIP movement over devotee safety for the tragic incident.

"The news of several people being killed and many being injured due to stampede at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. Mismanagement and administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident," Rahul Gandhi said on X.

Rahul Gandhi also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance the arrangements to prevent a tragic incident like today's from occurring again.

"There is still a lot of time left for the Maha Kumbh, many more Maha snans are to take place. The government should improve the system to prevent a tragic incident like today from happening again. VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees," Rahul Gandhi added in the post.

He added, "I request Congress workers and leaders to help the affected families."

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Speaking to media, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation."

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Mauni Amavasya is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)