Over 540 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Mahakumbh 2025 in First 36 Days

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 540 million devotees taking a holy dip in the first 36 days, officials said on Monday.

According to official data, on February 17, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 13.5 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

Devotees continued to arrive at Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was seen at the Prayagraj Railway station on Monday.

Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewing the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.

To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. (ANI)