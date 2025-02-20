Massive Influx of Devotees at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip During Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam on Thursday to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya attended the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

After taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, BJP MP Surya interacted with the media and said he was blessed to take the 'Sangam' snan alongside hundreds of BJYM workers. He added that people from all the parts of the world have come here and praised the Yogi Adityanath government for organising the event.

"Today I had the blessed opportunity to take Sangam 'snan' along with hundreds of our BJYM workers...the world hasn't witnessed an event of this grandeur and scale before...the beauty about this entire event is the message of oneness and unity..", Surya said.

"People from across the country have come here, people from foreign countries have also come here...UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his administration have organised this event in an incredible fashion...", Surya added.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj are arriving at the temples for darshan. (ANI)