Mahakumbh 2025: Amit Shah Performs 'Aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, in the presence of several saints and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, performed 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah and family, fed migratory birds in Sangam.

Shah earlier also took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and sages, including Baba Ram Dev while taking a dip.

Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj.

The Union Minister will also visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, Shah will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The home minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Yog guru Baba Ramdev perform a Yoga pose at MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited the Mahakumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)