IAF conducts air show over Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on concluding day

Prayagraj: The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a spectacular air show over the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on the final day of the 45-day-long religious gathering in Prayagraj.

The grand event, which began on Paush Purnima, January 13, witnessed aerial manoeuvres by IAF.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, on Wednesday said that the police have presented an unprecedented model of crowd management, security, and techniques during the Maha Kumbh.

"On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, we have presented an unprecedented model of crowd management, security, and techniques... We made use of world-class technologies and AI for crowd management and surveillance," Kumar told ANI.

The DGP said that more than 65 crore devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj.

"Today, the last 'Amrit snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 began early in the morning. Throughout the state, devotees are visiting Shiv Temples in large numbers and offering prayers. Today is the last day of Maha Kumbh, and more than 65 crore devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj," he said.

He said that the cooperation the police got from the various agencies helped them to perform in an "unprecedented" way.

"Religious places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Vindhyavasini Devi saw a huge influx of tourists who went there after visiting Prayagraj... The Mahakumbh concluded without any major tragedy... We worked in tandem with the railways. People used railway services to the tune of 5 lakh on 'snan' days and 3-4 lakh on other days," he said.

"We had full faith, and as I said earlier, it's not a challenge but an opportunity for us. Our personnel worked on the ground for 45 days and trained for two months prior to that... We set many examples which will inspire the generations to come... Our security arrangements will stay in place for a few more days till we dismantle all our apparatus... Personally, it is a matter of pride and an unforgettable experience," he added.

Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday on the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Drone visuals showed a sea of devotees at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the last day of Maha Kumbh. A devotee spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement about visiting the Maha Kumbh on its last day.

"I cannot express my sentiments in words... We came here with a lot of excitement... We came here because it was the last day of the Maha Kumbh. We are fortunate to have the blessings of Maa Ganga," the devotee said.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri. (ANI)