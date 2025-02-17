Filmmaker Sarvesh Goel Expresses Gratitude After Attending Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj: Film producer Sarvesh Goel, who participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, described the experience as truly spiritual.

In a conversation with ANI, he expressed his appreciation for the seamless organization of the event and said, "This is an auspicious sight that can only be felt by those who come here. I thank and congratulate the Central and State government and the authorities for their hard work and management."

On the 36th day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers, seeking a sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

As of Monday, over 52 crore devotees had participated in this historic gathering, making it the world's largest human congregation.

A massive influx of pilgrims was seen at the Prayagraj Railway Station, where the authorities had to remain vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

Local police forces, in collaboration with security agencies, ensured the safety and smooth passage of devotees.

The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G P Singh, reviewed the security arrangements at Prayagraj on Sunday.

He expressed his satisfaction with the coordination between Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other involved agencies, calling the collaboration a "fine synergy."

A post shared on CRPF's official X (formerly Twitter) read, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance. He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security."

In response to the increased passenger traffic during the Mela, the Northern Railway announced the operation of four special trains to ease travel for pilgrims and other passengers.

These special trains aim to accommodate the massive number of travellers heading to Prayagraj during the event.

The four special trains are Train No 04420: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli Jn-Phaphamau Jn; Train No 04422: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours, following the same route as Train No. 04420; Train No 04424: Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours, with a route via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli-Phaphamau; and Train No 04418: New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, departing at 15:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chipyana Buzurg-Kanpur-Lucknow-Phaphamau-Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn-Patliputra Jn-Darbhanga.

These special trains are introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide added convenience to the travellers.

"For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Mahakumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run Mahakumbh Mela Special trains," said the release.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. (ANI)