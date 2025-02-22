CM Yogi Slams Opposition, Defends Maha Kumbh Amid Water Quality Concerns

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Opposition and said that the Mahakumbh has shown the mirror to those who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives.

Addressing a gathering here today, CM Yogi emphasized that the Mahkumbh being held in Prayagraj is enough to understand the potential of Uttar Pradesh.

"Between 13 January and 22 February, more than 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. The whole world is praising Maha Kumbh's power. Those who do not like development, who do not like the potential of our country and our state, are constantly trying to defame (Maha Kumbh) by making negative comments... Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has shown the mirror to those opponents who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also mentioned that they have laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4500 crore in the Lakhmipur Kheri district.

"Now Lakhimpur Kheri is not a backward district anymore. Today, we are laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4500 crore rupees here... Numerous development projects will make the lives of the people of Lakhimpur Kheri easier and will create employment. All this happened due to the efforts of our representatives, with the support of the government and under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns over faecal contamination in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where people in multitudes are taking a dip during the ongoing MahaKumbh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alluded to an alleged conspiracy to keep the news of actual pollution away from the public.

Yadav took to his X platform to post a news segment on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality of rivers with respect to Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). As per the report, during monitoring conducted on January 12-13, 2025, the river water quality did not meet the bathing criteria at most locations.

"This news came to light when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the National Green Tribunal that the water of Ganga ji in Prayagraj is 'contaminated with sewage'. In Lucknow, on the floor of the House, this report was refuted as false and it was said that everything is 'under control'," the SP chief said in a post on X.

Yadav further alleged that after the assembly address of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the 'janta' asked if this was 'contempt' of a report of a government authority.

"Actually, the people of Lucknow meant that there is control on the media to prevent the spread of the news of 'polluted water'. The public is asking whether, like 'contempt of court', a case can be filed against someone for 'contempt of a government board or authority'?" Akhilesh Yadav's post added. (ANI)