CM Yogi Closely Monitoring Mahakumbh 2025 Situation from War Roo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly monitoring the situation at Mahakumbh 2025. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that CM Yogi is overseeing operations from the war room set up for the event.

According to CMO, Chief Secretary, the DGP, Principal Secretary for Home, CM Office officials, and ADG Law and Order are also present at the war room.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Various Akharas have also appealed to devotees take the holy dip at the ghat that was nearest to them.

Meanwhile, the Akharas which had orginally called off the Amrit Snan say that as the crowds at their ghats have decrease they would go for the holy dip later in the day.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed sadness over the victims in the incident "caused by mismanagement" in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He also urged the devotees to exercise restraint.

"The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Mahakumbh is extremely sad," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

"We appeal to our government: Seriously injured people should be taken to the nearest best hospitals with the help of air ambulance and immediate medical treatment should be provided. Arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased hand them over to their relatives and send them to their place of residence. Urgent efforts should be made to reunite those who have been separated. Surveillance should be increased by making good use of helicopters," he added.

The SP chief said that Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya should be conducted parallel to the relief work. "Keeping the unbroken tradition of 'Shahi Snan' going on since the Satya Yuga, arrangements should be made to conduct the 'Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya' amidst safe management parallel to relief work," he said.

"We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully. The government should learn a lesson from today's incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities for devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident," he added. (ANI)