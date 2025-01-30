CM Mohan Yadav Orders Safety Measures at MP-UP Border After Maha Kumbh Stampede

Kobe: In response to the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Rewa Division to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh.

CM Yadav emphasized the need for stringent measures at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border to prevent any untoward incidents during the devotee's visit to Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, the Madhya Pradesh CM expressed his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede at Maha Kumbh.

"Yesterday, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a tragic incident happened during the 'Sangam Snan'. A lot of people lost their lives. May their soul rest in peace. I received information that of the deceased people, three were from Madhya Pradesh...I request you all to stay safe wherever you all are," he said.

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)