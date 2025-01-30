Akhilesh Blasts BJP for Mahakumbh Stampede, Demands Accountability and Increased Aid

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central and Uttar Pradesh governments for the tragic stampede incident at Mahakumbh, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people and injured 60 others.

"BJP cannot back away from the responsibility. Delhi and UP government both are responsible," he asserted while speaking with ANI.

Yadav emphasised that better administration could have prevented the incident, adding that the government's responsibility cannot be ignored.

Yadav said, "If the administration had been better, perhaps this incident wouldn't have occurred. It was being discussed that so many devotees would come to take a holy dip, and through various government channels, it was even said that officials in charge there would learn management studies while at the spot."

Yadav also demanded increased financial assistance for the families of the deceased, stating that the current amount of Rs 25 lakh is minimal. He further urged the government to publish an official list of those who lost their lives and those who are missing to clear up confusion among the public.

"Rs 25 lakh is a minimal number, it should be increased. Also, a list of those who lost their lives should be published, as well as those who are missing, because there is a lot of confusion among people. This will only be resolved once the government issues an official list," Akhilesh said.

The SP Chief highlighted that he received information about the incident at 2:48 AM, questioning how the government could not have been aware of the situation. Yadav also pointed out that the government's distribution of cards and invitations may have contributed to the chaos.

"If I could receive such information at that time, the government must have known as well. It is unfortunate because the government itself was distributing cards and sending invitations. In all previous records, cards were never distributed; rather, the devotees came on their own. People who were not invited and had come with full faith were the victims," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Yadav, who arrived in Delhi to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, refused to meet the victims' families, citing concerns that the BJP would accuse him of politicizing the issue.

"I will not go to meet the victims because if I do, the BJP will accuse me of politicising the matter. We do not want to do politics on any issue," he said.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)