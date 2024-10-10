Air India airlines makes inflight announcements in remembrance of Ratan Tata

New Delhi: The Tata group of Airlines - Air India, Air India Express and Vistara on Thursday made an in-flight announcement in remembrance of Tata Son's Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata.

A source on the airline said that the announcement was done on all the flights of Tata Group.

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital.

In an internal communication to all employees of Tata Group of Airlines, Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India said, "Dear Air Indians, it is with the deepest sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Tata Son's Chairman Emeritus, Mr Ratan Tata. In addition to the many wide-ranging and significant contributions our Chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran has highlighted, Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Mr Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines. On behalf of all Air Indians past and present, we extend our sincere condolences and respects to the Tata family and all touched by Mr Tata's passing."

Passengers travelling in Air India flights have recorded the videos of Inflight announcements and posted it on social media.

Tributes have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state.

Gujarat government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata today. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today.

Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

