Ratan Tata funeral: Mortal remains reaches Worli crematorium

Mumbai: The mortal remains of veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on October 9 was on Thursday evening was moved to the Worli crematorium in Mumbai from the lawns of the NCPA at Nariman Point in the city, where it was kept for the masses to pay their last respects.

A large throng of people had gathered at the NCPA lawns to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains embarked on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were among those who arrived at the crematorium to attend the last rites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Offering condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the nation has not only lost a "legend", but a true nationalist, son of the soil, who believed in the Bharat story.

Recalling an incident during his US-trip, Goyal said that a lady met him who joyously conveyed that she went to as a "guest of Ratan Tata."

"This is one of the most tragic days for the country. We have not only lost a legend, a true nationalist, son of the soil who believed in the Bharat story. Passionate about his work, simple in his lifestyle, rich in his values, and yet so humble. Last week, when I was in New York at a Taj Hotel, the lady who was running the lift was very proudly telling me that I am a friend of Ratan Tata and he had invited me to visit India. I visited India for 1 week as a guest of Ratan Tata. That was the character of Ratan Tata. In the business world, he's left behind a legacy which will be very difficult for anybody to beat in many lifetimes. He worked with trial and tribulations, of course, in his ways, with no privileges.... When Tata Steel reduced some of their manpower, he made sure that every person got full salary for the rest of their working years, despite very adverse circumstances, he made a mark for himself right from the beginning..." Goyal said.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at the beach in Puri, Odisha to pay tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Tributes have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state.

Gujarat government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata today. The national flag will be flown at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today.

Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

—ANI